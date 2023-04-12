Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon Visiting Commanders

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are hosting Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon for a top 30 visit.

It would be a bit of a surprise if Witherspoon is still on the board when the Commanders pick at No. 16 but they do need help at cornerback and have been exploring all their options.

Witherspoon is widely seen as one of the consensus top two cornerback prospects in this class and could end up coming off the board in the top 10 picks.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Witherspoon, 22, was a three-year starter at Illinois and was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 10 following his senior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Witherspoon graded as his No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers CB Levi Wallace.

During his four-year college career, Witherspoon appeared in 42 games and made 32 starters. He recorded 159 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, one sacke, one forced fumble, five interceptions and 30 pass defenses.