Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds announced that he has declared to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s among the top cornerbacks available in this year’s class and is projected to be a Day 2 selection.

Ponds transferred to Indiana after spending his freshman year at James Madison in 2023. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2025, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, and second-team All-Sun Belt in 2023.

During his college career, Ponds appeared in 28 games for Indiana and 13 games for James Madison, recording 169 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 33 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.