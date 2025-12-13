Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Wins Heisman Trophy

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza was announced as the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday.

Mendoza is the first ever Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Indiana.

Mendoza has put himself in position to be one of the first players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and it’s possible he hears his name called at No. 1 overall when all is said and done.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons. He is currently a junior and would have eligibility left should he consider returning to college.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.