‘Inevitable’ Eagles Eventually Trade A.J. Brown?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk spoke with multiple league sources who characterized the situation involving Eagles WR A.J. Brown as being “inevitable” that he’s eventually traded.

Florio explains that the original belief was that the Eagles would wait until June 1 to trade Brown, given that cap benefits of splitting the dead money between this year and next.

However, Florio says the thinking now is that the Eagles could absorb the full dead-cap hit in 2026 after losing Jalean Phillips in free agency.

A separate source tells Florio that the Eagles “will be careening toward a potential cap mess in 2027, if they keep Brown through 2026.”

One of Florio’s sources predicted that Brown will eventually end up with the Patriots when all is said and done.

Dianni Russini of The Athletic reported Friday that after serious conversations with the Rams and Patriots regarding a potentialBrown trade, the Eagles have decided to not trade the veteran receiver “at this time.”

Russini adds that both the Patriots and Rams remain interested in Brown, but no trade is considered imminent at this time. Instead, Russini says a deal would likely heat up closer to June 1.

Russini previously cited a league source who believed the Eagles were trying to get multiple teams to compete for Brown before the opening of free agency began, but had an “incredibly high asking price.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.