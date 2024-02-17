‘Internal Division’ Within Steelers Whether Kenny Pickett Or Mason Rudolph Should Start

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “there appears to be some internal division” within the Steelers about the quarterback position.

Dulac writes that some believe Mason Rudolph should be the team’s starter based on the way he finished the regular season while others still support Kenny Pickett.

Rudolph is in line to be an unrestricted free agent next month, so Pittsburgh would need to get a deal done for him to be in the mix at the start of the 2024 season.

Dulac believes re-signing Rudolph will be a priority for the Steelers this offseason.

Interestingly enough, Dulac says “the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter” and specifically mentions Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson as players unlikely to be serious options for Pittsburgh.

Instead, Dulac adds that the Steelers are committed to giving Pickett a third season as their starter.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers this past May.

In 2023, Rudolph has appeared in three games for the Steelers and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett appeared in and started 12 games for the Steelers and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.