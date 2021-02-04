Jadeveon Clowney “Definitely Open” To Returning To Titans

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider, citing a league source with knowledge of the situation, reports that EDGE Jadeveon Clowney is “definitely open” to a return to the Titans in 2021.

McCormick mentions that Clowney is likely to explore the free agent market in March, but it appears as though a return to Tennessee is still a possibility worth keeping an eye in the coming months.

There are concerns with Clowney, considering that he suffered a knee injury that required surgery and ultimately ended his season. Beyond that, McCormick mentions that his asking price would likely need to come down, considering his disappointing 2020 season and the fact that the salary cap is expected to drop this offseason.

Clowney, 27, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Clowney appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 19 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

