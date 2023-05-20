Jadeveon Clowney Doesn’t Rule Out Returning To Texans

Veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney is training in Houston right now, which is where he’s living this offseason. He was asked about potentially returning to the Texans and didn’t rule out the possibility.

“You never know, never know what’s in front of you,” Clowney said via Mark Berman. “They’re putting the pieces together, I’m a big fan of their new head coach. They’ve got some guys up front I think can go…

“We’ll see what happens.”

Clowney added there was some contact between the team and his agent earlier this offseason.

In the past, Clowney has preferred to wait until the start or middle of training camp to sign with a team, so it’s likely he’ll follow the same pattern this offseason.

There remain a number of prominent veteran edge rushers available in free agency, so it doesn’t seem like teams are in a rush yet to sign anyone.

Clowney, 30, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. However, Cleveland designated him as a post-June 1 release this offseason.

In 2022, Clowney appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, and three pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.