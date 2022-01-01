Jadeveon Clowney Open To Re-Signing With Browns, No Extension Talks Yet

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney has not ruled out the possibility of re-signing with Cleveland this offseason. However, the two parties have yet to open extension talks.

“I would, but we haven’t talked about anything right now,” Clowney said when asked if he’s like to re-sign with the Browns, via Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon-Journal. “Still finishing the season. Got a lot of guys on this team that’s on a one-year deal that might be heading back or don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but right now, it’s just all about the next game and trying to get through the season and doing what I can do for the team right now.”

Clowney explained that he wants to be “comfortable” in a good situation to win games.

“For me, it’s just really about being comfortable and being in a good situation and trying to win games,” Clowney said. “That’s all about winning. I can play anywhere, I feel. I’ve been in so many systems so far in my career and been having fun playing this game, so just trying to see what’s going to happen.”

Myles Garrett said he will try to convince Clowney to re-up with the Browns in the coming months.

“I’ll try, but you never know,” Garrett said. “Guys have their own agendas and want to be in certain places. I can’t help it if a guy wants to be in Miami, he likes the weather there more, he likes to be by the water.

“At the end of the day, I want this team to stay together. I want the defense to stay together. I think we have a good future ahead of us, and I’m going to do my best when I speak to them about it after the season. But right now, the season’s not over, so I’m not making any pitches quite yet.”

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal this past April.

In 2021, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.

