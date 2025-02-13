Jags Completed Interview With Chad Alexander For GM Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they’ve completed an interview with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander for their general manager position.

Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

(Requested) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)

Alexander was also being strongly considered for the Raiders’ general manager position.

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until this past offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.