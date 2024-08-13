Jaguars Activate DE Arik Armstead From PUP List

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they are activating veteran DE Arik Armstead from the physically unable to perform list.

Armstead, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

The team opted to release him ahead of free agency and he was designated as a post-June 1st cut in order to save them $18 million instead of $2.5 million from an outright release. He then signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars back in March.

In 2023, Armstead appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 27 tackles and five sacks.