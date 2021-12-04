Jaguars Activate DT Jay Tufele From Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve activated DT Jay Tufele from injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated DT Jay Tufele from injured reserve/designated for return, the club announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 4, 2021

Tufele was put on injured reserve in October with a broken hand before being designated to return a few weeks ago.

Tufele, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that includes a $825,687 signing bonus.

Tufele has appeared in one game for Jacksonville and has yet to record a stat.

During his college career, Tufele appeared in 33 games and started 29 at defensive tackle, recording 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.