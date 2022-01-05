Jaguars Make Six Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced that they are activating four players from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, including TE Dan Arnold, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Jaydon Mickens, and DT Jay Tufele.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today. Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list:

TE Dan Arnold (returns to injured reserve/designated to return)

TE Jacob Hollister

WR Jaydon Mickens

DT Jay Tufele — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 5, 2022

The team is also activating WR Josh Hammond and placing P J.K. Scott on the COVID list.

Arnold, 26, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville back in 2017. New Orleans waived him with an injury designation soon after before cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Arnold returned to New Orleans for the 2018 season and was on and off of their active roster before eventually being claimed by the Cardinals in 2019.

Arnold was an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers. Carolina traded him to the Jaguars midseason.

In 2021, Arnold has played in 11 games for Carolina and Jacksonville, recording 35 catches for 408 yards.