Jaguars Activate OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, Elevate LB Ty Summers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are activating OLB K’Lavon Chaisson from injured reserve and elevating LB Ty Summers to the active roster.

Chaisson, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson is in the third year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that includes a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Jaguars to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Chaisson has appeared in four games for the Jaguars and recorded three total tackles.