Jaguars Activate S Daniel Thomas From COVID-19 List, Waive CB Luq Barcoo

The Jaguars have activated S Daniel Thomas from the COVID-19 list and waived CB Luq Barcoo in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves: Activated S Daniel Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Luq Barcoo. pic.twitter.com/GNNahGoArk — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 19, 2021

Thomas, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 total tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.

Barcoo, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2020. He was able to make the team as a rookie.

In 2020, Barcoo appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded 10 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defense.