Jaguars Activate WR Tavon Austin From IR, Elevate K Matthew Wright

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they’ve activated WR Tavon Austin from injured reserve and elevated K Matthew Wright to their active roster for tonight’s game against the Bengals.

Austin, 31, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020.

He signed on with the Jaguars this summer.

In 2020, Austin appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 20 yards receiving while totaling 14 punt return yards.