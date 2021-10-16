Jaguars Add Three To Active Roster

According to Michael DiRocco, the Jaguars are adding K Matthew Wright to their active roster for Week 6 and are also elevating G K.C. McDermott and WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions back in January and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad.

In 2021, Wright has appeared in two games for the Jaguars, missing his lone field-goal attempt and converting on four of his five extra-point attempts.