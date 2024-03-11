Jaguars Agree To Two-Year, $8.5M Deal With WR Devin Duvernay

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have agreed on a two-year, $8.5 million deal with former Ravens WR/PR Devin Duvernay.

Rapoport adds that the contract is worth a maximum value of $12.5 million.

Duvernay, 26, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

Duvernay’s four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus expired after the 2023 season. He made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

In 2023, Duvernay appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and caught four passes on nine targets for 18 yards receiving, adding four carries for 15 yards. He also returned 23 punts for 290 yards and nine kickoffs for 174 yards.