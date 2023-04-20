Jaguars Aiming To Extend Franchise TE Evan Engram Before Deadline

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke indicated the team plans to sign TE Evan Engram to a long-term deal, per John Shipley.

“That’s the goal… The goal is to get this thing done,” he said at Jacksonville’s pre-draft press conference.

The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Engram earlier this offseason and reports indicated the two sides weren’t particularly close on a long-term deal at the time.

Engram did not report for the start of voluntary offseason workouts, which he technically can’t do until he signs the tag and is under contract.

The Jaguars have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term extension, otherwise Engram will play out the 2023 season on the tag.

Engram, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag will be $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Engram appeared in all 17 games and recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards (10.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing attempts for 13 yards (6.5 YPC).

We’ll have more on Engram as the news is available.