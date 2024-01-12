Jaguars Also Interviewing Titans CBs Coach Chris Harris For DC Job

Ben Arthur reports the Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Titans defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator job.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Jacksonville:

Ravens defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt

Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel

Former Titans DC Shane Bowen

Titans cornerbacks coach Chris Harris

Harris, 41, began his coaching career as the Bears’ defensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 and became the Chargers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2016–2019. From there, the Commanders hired him as defensive backs coach from 2020-2022.

The Titans hired him as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach last offseason.