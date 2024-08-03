Jaguars Announce Four Moves Including Signing RB Gary Brightwell

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve signed RB Gary Brightwell and TE Chris Myarick to contracts.

The Jaguars also waived RB Lorenzo Lingard and placed TE Josh Pederson on waivers with an injury designation.

Pederson will revert to the Jaguars’ injured reserve list should he clear waivers on Monday.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He was in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team when the Giants waived him.

Brightwell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers before being released in June.

In 2023, Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.