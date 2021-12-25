Jaguars Announce Four Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced four roster moves on Saturday, including placing OLB Jordan Smith on the COVID-19 list. The team is also elevating RB Nathan Cottrell, WR Josh Hammond, and DB Brandon Rusnak to the active roster for Week 16.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today.

– Elevated RB Nathan Cottrell, WR Josh Hammond and DB Brandon Rusnak from the practice squad via COVID-19 replacement

– Placed DE/OLB Jordan Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 25, 2021

Smith, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of UAB. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,219,588 that includes a $739,588 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith recorded 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and three pass defenses in 23 games.

Smith is yet to appear in an NFL game and we will have more news on him as it becomes available.