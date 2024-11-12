Jaguars Announce Four Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including signing offensive linemen Dieter Eiselen and Jerome Carvin to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the team released LS Peter Bowden and QB John Rhys Plumlee from the unit.

Here is an updated look at the Jaguars’ practice squad:

Eiselen, 28, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2020. He has bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad before catching on with the Texans.

After his stint in Houston, Eiselen joined the Broncos and 49ers briefly as a member of the practice squad.

In 2023, Eiselen appeared in 10 games for the Texans at guard.