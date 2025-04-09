Jaguars Not Planning To Pick Up LB Devin Lloyd’s Fifth-Year Option

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd, who is a former first-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When talking to reporters, HC Liam Coen said the team has “no plans right now” to pick up Lloyd’s fifth-year option for 2026, via NFL.com.

Coen mentioned they are still working to “get to know” Lloyd before making any decision on his future.

The deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks from 2022 is on May 1.

Lloyd, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,936,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,588,441. His deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up for 2026.

In 2024, Lloyd appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.