Jaguars Announce Four-Year Extension For P Logan Cooke

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed P Logan Cooke to a four-year contract extension.

Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $16 million in total over the four new years, which is the new top of the market for the position.

The Raiders recently agreed to a four-year, market-setting $15.8 million extension with P A.J. Cole, so that evidently provided a framework for Jacksonville with this deal.

Cooke is coming off of his first Pro Bowl appearance last year.

Cooke, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $12 million extension.

He was once again entering a contract year in 2025.

In 2024, Cooke appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and averaged 49.4 yards on 68 punts with three touchbacks and 34 kicks placed inside the 20.