Jaguars Announce New Deal For OL Blake Hance

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have agreed to a contract extension with OL Blake Hance.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The minimum tender is just under $3 million, so Jacksonville likely agreed to a deal for Hance to count less than that against the cap in 2024.

Hance, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills but was waived a few weeks later and caught on with the Commanders.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Jets practice squads before the Browns signed him in January of last year.

The Jaguars claimed Hance off waivers from the 49ers in 2022 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last season.

In 2023, Hance appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and made one start at guard.