Jaguars Announce Trevor Lawrence Starting Today

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced QB Trevor Lawrence will start today against the Browns.

Despite going down with what looked like a bad ankle injury this past Monday night, Lawrence escaped serious injury and improved enough over the course of the week to suit up.

It’s an important game for the Jaguars as they seek to maintain control of the AFC South and remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence has made 12 starts for the Jaguars and completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed 56 times for 248 yards and four additional touchdowns.