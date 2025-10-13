Jaguars Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they’ve signed TE Jordan Akins to the practice squad and released TE Qadir Ismail in a corresponding move.

Akins, 33, was drafted by the Texans in the third round out of UCF in 2018. He finished a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time.

He signed with the Giants on a one-year deal but was among their roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season. Houston signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he was on and off their active roster.

From there, the Browns signed Akins to a two-year contract with the Browns back in 2023. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Atkins appeared in all 17 games for the Browns, making six starts. He caught 40 passes for 390 yards and two touchdowns.