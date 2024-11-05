Jaguars Announced Four Practice Squad Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Dennis Daley and LS Peter Bowden to the practice squad.

To make room, the Jaguars cut LB Tanner Muse and RB Jake Funk.

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

TE Shawn Bowman CB Christian Braswell WR Joshua Cephus DE D.J. Coleman WR Elijah Cooks DE Joe Gaziano OL Steven Jones WR Austin Trammell S Matthew Jackson WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International) QB John Rhys Plumlee DB Zech McPhearson CB Tyler Hall LB Anthony Pittman WR Velus Jones OL Dennis Daley LS Peter Bowden

Daley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August.

He played out that deal and signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cardinals in 2023. However, Arizona released him during training camp.

In 2023, Daley appeared in three games for the Cardinals and made one start.