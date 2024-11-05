Jaguars Announced Four Practice Squad Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Dennis Daley and LS Peter Bowden to the practice squad.
To make room, the Jaguars cut LB Tanner Muse and RB Jake Funk.
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Shawn Bowman
- CB Christian Braswell
- WR Joshua Cephus
- DE D.J. Coleman
- WR Elijah Cooks
- DE Joe Gaziano
- OL Steven Jones
- WR Austin Trammell
- S Matthew Jackson
- WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International)
- QB John Rhys Plumlee
- DB Zech McPhearson
- CB Tyler Hall
- LB Anthony Pittman
- WR Velus Jones
- OL Dennis Daley
- LS Peter Bowden
Daley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August.
He played out that deal and signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cardinals in 2023. However, Arizona released him during training camp.
In 2023, Daley appeared in three games for the Cardinals and made one start.
