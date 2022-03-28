Jaguars C Brandon Linder Announces Retirement

According to Ian Rapoport, Jaguars C Brandon Linder has announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram account.

Linder, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $52.4 million contract that included $24 million guaranteed with the Jaguars in 2017.

In 2021, Linder was limited by injury, appearing in and starting nine games for the Jaguars at center.

For his career, Linder appeared in and started 88 games at center, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We wish Linder the best in his retirement from the NFL.