Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson Available For Trade?

Jeremy Fowler reports that multiple team executives around the NFL believe Jaguars former first-round CB C.J. Henderson is available for trade.

According to Fowler, Jacksonville has given the impression in some league circles that they are shopping Henderson.

Even so, a source tells Fowler that “things are good” with the Jaguars and Henderson and they could still hold onto him. However, Fowler adds that the Jaguars do like their cornerbacks and Henderson should garner interest around the league if available.

Henderson was just activated from the COVID-19 list. He finished out the 2020 season on injured reserve last year with a groin injury.

Henderson, 22, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in last year’s draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Jaguars to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Henderson appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 36 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and six passes defended.

We’ll have more regarding Henderson as the news is available.