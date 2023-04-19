Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks Arrested On Two Misdemeanor Charges

Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks was arrested over the weekend in Nashville and hit with two misdemeanor assault charges, per Jacksonville.com’s Gerry Smits.

Claybrooks was charged with domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism of less than $1,000. He posted bond of $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

Smits cites an affidavit that says police were called to the residence of a woman saying she was Claybrooks’ ex-girlfriend and had gotten into an argument with him in the parking lot of a movie theater when he arrived there with another woman.

She told police she informed Claybrooks’ new girlfriend she had been with him the night before and had proof on her phone, adding Claybrooks grabbed her hand, took the phone and smashed it on the ground, causing multiple bruises and abrasions to her hand in the process.

The Jaguars released a statement saying they are still gathering information.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Claybrooks, 24, was selected in the seventh round with the No. 223 overall pick out of Memphis by the Jaguars in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with Jacksonville.

Claybrooks is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Claybrooks appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 10 total tackles.