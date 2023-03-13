Jaguars CB Tre Herndon Drawing Interest From Three Teams

According to Josina Anderson, Jaguars CB Tre Herndon is drawing interest from the 49ers, Falcons and Giants.

Herndon has some starting experience that makes him of interest to other teams. Anderson adds he’s not expected to be back in Jacksonville.

Herndon, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.

Herndon was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he returned on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Herndon appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery and five pass deflections.