Jaguars Claim Five Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed five players off of waivers on Wednesday, including LB Ty Summers, DB Tyree Gillespie, RB Jamycal Hasty, K Riley Patterson, and WR Kendric Pryor.

Summers, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $2,617,904 rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

Green Bay cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Summers appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.