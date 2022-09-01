Jaguars Claim LB Caleb Johnson Off Waivers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have claimed LB Caleb Johnson off the waiver wire from the Bears.

He’s the second NFC North linebacker claimed by Jacksonville in as many days after they also claimed former Packers LB Ty Summers yesterday.

Johnson, 24, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

The Bears waived Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022, however.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded three total tackles.