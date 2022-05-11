Jaguars Claim OL Wes Martin & OLB Rashod Berry, Cut One

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have claimed OL Wes Martin off of waivers from the Giants and claimed OLB Rashod Berry off of waivers from the Lions, and waived K Matthew Wright in a corresponding move.

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.