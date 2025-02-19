Jaguars Complete In-Person Interview With 49ers Exec. Josh Williams

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an in-person interview with 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their general manager job.

We have completed an in-person interview with Josh Williams for our General Manager position. pic.twitter.com/OYmKHXnDmx — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 19, 2025

Williams is among the five finalists for Jacksonville’s GM opening and the first to complete his second interview.

The list of finalists includes:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Jaguars Interim GM Ethan Waugh (Interviewed)

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 14 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.