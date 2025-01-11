Jaguars Complete Interview With Patrick Graham For HC Job

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve completed their head-coaching interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jaguars’ job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Graham also has interest from the Bengals for their defensive coordinator job.

Graham, 45, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.

In 2024, the Raiders’ defense ranked No. 15 in fewest yards allowed, No. 25 in fewest points allowed, No. 13 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.