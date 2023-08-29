Jaguars Cut 32 Players, Place Two On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. In total, the team cut 32 players and placed two on injured reserve.
The full list of moves includes:
- Waived: Long snapper Tucker Addington, wide Kevin Austin Jr., safety Latavious Brini, outside linebacker D.J. Coleman, Conner, offensive lineman Coy Cronk, defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon, Hallett, wide receiver Jacob Harris, cornerback CB Kaleb Hayes, linebacker Dequan Jackson, offensive lineman Samuel Jackson, wide receiver Oliver Martin, kicker James McCourt, safety Ayo Oyelola, Parish, tight end Josh Pederson, tight end Gerrit Prince, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, quarterback Nathan Rourke, Smith, outside linebacker Willie Taylor III, Vohasek, offensive lineman Darryl Williams, wide receiver Seth Williams and cornerback Divaad Wilson.
- Waived/injured: Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins.
- Released: Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, offensive lineman Bobby Evans and running back Qadree Ollison.
- Injured reserve: Offensive lineman Josh Wells and rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller.
Ollison, 27, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta last year but was among their final roster cuts.
Ollison later caught on with the Cowboys and was on and off of their practice squad. The Jaguars signed him to a futures contract this past February.
In 2021, Ollison appeared in eight games for the Falcons and rushed 21 times for 105 yards (5 YPC) and one touchdown.
