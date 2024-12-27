Jaguars Cut DE D.J. Coleman From Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they released DE D.J. Coleman from their practice squad on Friday.
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Shawn Bowman
- CB Christian Braswell
- WR Joshua Cephus
- WR Elijah Cooks
- OL Steven Jones
- WR Austin Trammell
- S Matthew Jackson
- WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International)
- DB Zech McPhearson
- OL Dennis Daley
- G Tyler Shatley
- QB John Wolford
- G Jerome Carvin
- RB Myles Gaskin
- C Dieter Eiselen
- LB Kalen DeLoach
The Jaguars now have an open slot on their taxi squad and should fill the spot in the near future.
Coleman, 26, originally caught on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie year on their practice squad.
He re-signed to a futures deal back in January and returned to the Jaguars’ practice squad coming out of this year’s preseason.
In 2024, Coleman has appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded three tackles.
