Jaguars Cut DE D.J. Coleman From Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they released DE D.J. Coleman from their practice squad on Friday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released DE D.J. Coleman from the practice squad, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 27, 2024

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

TE Shawn Bowman CB Christian Braswell WR Joshua Cephus WR Elijah Cooks OL Steven Jones WR Austin Trammell S Matthew Jackson WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International) DB Zech McPhearson OL Dennis Daley G Tyler Shatley QB John Wolford G Jerome Carvin RB Myles Gaskin C Dieter Eiselen LB Kalen DeLoach

The Jaguars now have an open slot on their taxi squad and should fill the spot in the near future.

Coleman, 26, originally caught on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie year on their practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal back in January and returned to the Jaguars’ practice squad coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Coleman has appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded three tackles.