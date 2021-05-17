Jaguars Cut RB Ryquell Armstead, Sign Sixth-Round WR Jalen Camp

The Jaguars announced on Monday they have signed sixth-round WR Jalen Camp.

Jacksonville also released RB Ryquell Armstead to make room.

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

Camp is the first member of Jacksonville’s rookie class to sign.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Trevor Lawrence QB 1 Travis Etienne RB 2 Tyson Campbell CB 2 Walker Little OT 3 Andre Cisco DB 4 Jay Tufele DT 4 Jordan Smith EDGE 5 Luke Farrell TE 6 Jalen Camp WR Signed

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Camp, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars out of Georgia Tech in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,644,291 that also includes a $164,291 signing bonus.

During his college career, Camp caught 48 passes for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 24 starts.