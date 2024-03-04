Jaguars Cutting DT Foley Fatukasi

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars are releasing veteran DT Foley Fatukasi ahead of the start of the league year.

The move will save the Jaguars about $3.5 million in cap space this year and leave behind $9.3 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Fatukasi, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018 out of Connecticut. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million.

In 2023, Fatukasi appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.