Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile Interviewing For Second Time With Cardinals

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are flying in Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for a second, in-person interview for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday.

He’s the first known finalist for the position. This is also the first time he’s been publicly connected to the Cardinals’ HC job.

Finalists:

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

Campanile, 43, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator. The Jaguars then hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2025.

In 2025, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 8 in scoring and No. 11 in total defense, including No. 1 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ coaching search as the news is available.