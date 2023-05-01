Jaguars Declining Fifth-Year Option For OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are declining the fifth-year option for OLB K’Lavon Chaisson.

This does not come as a major surprise, as the former first-rounder has really struggled to make an impact.

2023 now becomes a contract season for Chaisson and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Chaisson, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson is entering the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for the Jaguars to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Chaisson appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.