Jaguars Designate C Brandon Linder & TE James O’Shaughnessy To Return From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday they have designated C Brandon Linder and TE James O’Shaughnessy to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Linder, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $52.4 million contract that included $24 million guaranteed with the Jaguars in 2017.

Linder stands to make a base salary of $8 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Linder has appeared in five games for the Jaguars, making five starts. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 26 center out of 39 qualifying players.

O’Shaughnessy, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a fifth-round pick, but was waived a year later.

The Jaguars claimed O’Shaughnessy off waivers and he spent the past two years in Jacksonville. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.473 million rookie contract and re-signed with the Jaguars each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, O’Shaughnessy has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and caught seven passes for 72 yards receiving and no touchdowns.