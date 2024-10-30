Jaguars Designate RB Keilan Robinson To Return

The Jaguars announced they have designated fifth-round RB Keilan Robinson to return from injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have opened RB Keilan Robinson’s 21-day practice period, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 30, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Robinson has yet to play this season after being injured during the summer but the team likes him as a potential kick returner.

Robinson, 24, started his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,976,956 rookie contract that included a $281,956 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Robinson rushed 121 times for 796 yards (6.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 35 receptions for 332 yards and another three scores in 45 career games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.