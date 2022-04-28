Jaguars Exercise OLB Josh Allen’s Fifth-Year Option

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Thursday they have exercised OLB Josh Allen‘s fifth-year option. 

This isn’t a big surprise since Allen has been the team’s best pass rusher the past few seasons. 

The fifth-year option for Allen is projected to be $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. 

Allen, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He’s currently in the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Allen appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 71 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and four pass deflections.

