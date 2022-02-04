Jaguars Expected To Consider Press Taylor & Mike Caldwell For Coaching Staff

Mike Garafolo mentions that the Jaguars are considering Colts offensive assistant Press Taylor and Buccaneers ILB coach Mike Caldwell for their staff following the hiring of HC Doug Pederson.

Taylor, 34, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

He then joined the coaching staff of Colts HC Frank Reich as an offensive assistant for the 2021 season.