Jaguars Expected To Hire Charlie Strong As LBs Coach

Brett McMurphy reports that the Jaguars are expected to hire former USF/Texas/Louisville HC Charlie Strong as the team’s linebackers coach under Urban Meyer.

Strong, 60, began his coaching career at Florida back in 1983. He worked for a number of schools before returning to Florida as their defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Louisville hired Strong as their head coach in 2010 and he later departed for the head-coaching job at Texas. He spent three seasons in Texas before being fired hired as USF’s head coach.

Strong spent the 2020 season at Alabama as a defensive analyst.

For his career, Strong’s teams have produced a record of 74-53 (58.3 percent) over the course of 11 seasons.