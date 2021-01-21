Jaguars Expected To Hire Darrell Bevell As Offensive Coordinator

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that former Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell spent two days in Jacksonville earlier this week and appears close to landing the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator job.

Tom Pelissero confirms that the Jaguars are expected to hire Bevell as offensive coordinator.

New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer is working to fill out his coaching staff and this could end up being a good opportunity for Bevell, as they’re widely expected to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

Bevell, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia.