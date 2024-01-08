Jaguars Fire DC Mike Caldwell

Greg Auman reports that the Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff on Monday.

The Jaguars as a whole were among the biggest disappointments this year, as they were at one time the top seed in the AFC and managed to miss the playoffs with a loss to the Titans in Week 18.

Their defensive unit had multiple issues throughout the year, so it’s not surprising that major changes are coming to Jacksonville.

The pressure will certainly be on HC Doug Pederson to get things turned around in 2024.

Caldwell, 51, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.

From there, the Jaguars hired Caldwell as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 22 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 26 in fewest passing yards allowed.